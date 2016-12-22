W. Kordofan Hosts Workshop on Health Insurance

Khartoum -- Health Insurance officers in West and North Kordofan states have held a workshop on quality and institutional distinguish to upgrade insurance services.



The workshop took place in the attendance of the Director of Department of Quality at the Central Health Insurance Company.

Participants in the workshop included directors of insurance services, financial and administrative affairs.

Abul-Eiz Hassan Ibrahim, the Executive Director of Health Insurance in West Kordofan, said the company would pursue the course of upgrading services in line the program of the Federal Ministry of Health to provide decent public health services.

He welcomed insurance officers who came to West Kordofan to take part in the workshop, adding that the Insurance design to expand its projects and plans to cover poor families in collaboration with Zakat Chamber.

The Deputy Governor of West Kordofan Abdul-Azeem Ahmed Rahamtallah hailed the Health Insurance for transferring workshops to states as well as its continuous efforts to improve insurance services and cover as many sectors as possible.