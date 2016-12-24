Al Bashir: Sudan is Witnessing Political and Social Stability

Khartoum - President Omar Al Bashir on Thursday threatened to militarily defeat the rebellion if the armed groups refused to join the peace process

.

"The cease-fire will elapse by end of current December, after which whoever refuses to respond to the peace call is only to blame himself," said Al Bashir when addressing a military training for the Sudanese army.

He reiterated the ability of the Sudanese army to militarily defeat the rebellion, saying "our forces will reach all rebel areas whether in the mountains or forests."

Al Bashir declared last October extension of a ceasefire until the end of current December in all conflict areas in Sudan.

He further renewed calls for the armed groups to join the dialogue process, adding "There is a place in the country for everyone, and it is the government that has initiated the dialogue (process) and those who refuse reconciliation will regret it"

During the ceremony Al Bashir received a support document from the Northern State leaderships and activists announcing their blessing to the national dialogue outcomes to achieve unity and security.

Al Bashir said that Sudan is targeted by foreign powers, pointing out that stability will lead to the flow of capitals to utilize the resources.

He added that Sudan is a stable country and is open before all who want to invest.

Last October, the Sudanese president extended the unilateral cessation of hostilities for a two-month period, and renewed call to the armed and political opposition groups to join the internal national dialogue process.

On Wednesday, The African Union mediator for peace in Sudan Thabo Mbeki said he discussed with ¨al-Bashir the extension of the cessation of hostilities and resumption of the stalled negotiations to end the conflict in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states and Darfur region.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Staff of Land Forces Lt. Gen. Alsir Al-Hussein assured that they would not allow any body to affect the national security or to act against its president, and said they are ready to protect the country.

"Al Bashir is a red line and we will not accept anything against him," he said.

We will not allow to those people who are playing tennis abroad and others to decide who rule us," he further said.

The army general turned addressing his speech to Al Bashir saying "Do not worry about Tennis people and the (rebel) movements we will crush them in no time," he stressed.