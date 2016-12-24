Presidential Assistant: Sudan Cares about Providing Mechanisms for Africa’s Development

KHARTOUM -- Sudan places a great importance on African Unity and providing all mechanisms for the development and stability in the continent

, Presidential Assistant Ibrahim Mahmoud has said.

“Sudan is keen on African unity and helping set up proper mechanisms for the development and stability of Africa,” the Presidential Assistant Ibrahim Mahmoud said, while addressing Pan-African Student Conference in Khartoum

Mahmoud underlined the necessity for championing campaign for African integrity, stressing the future of the continent lies in African students’ movement.

He noted that Sudan after gaining its independence has been in support of all liberation movements in Africa, and that Khartoum will remain supportive of African unity through efforts of its sons.

“All are seeking to tap and explode Africa’s resources as the continent represents the richest continent,” Mahmoud added.

He pointed to the responsibility of the next generations to preserve the continent and its stability.

Addressing the 12th Pan-African Students conference organized in Khartoum by Sudanese General Students Union, the Head of Sudanese Students Union, Musaab Mohamed Osman said the conference was meant for acquainting sisterly African countries with the level of stability in Sudan.

The Minister for Education Suad Abdul-Raziq hailed students initiative for national work, production and diplomatic relations, calling on African students to benefit from the experiment of Sudanese Students Union.

The Minister drew the attention to Sudan’s efforts to launch a campaign for reviving and rectifying Africa’s history.

The conference, which drew participants from inside Sudan and abroad is set to discuss a number of scientific papers on Africa and African stability, according to the Head of Sudanese Students Union, Musaab Osman.

The Pan-African Students Conference comes under the auspice of the President of the Republic in tandem with the ongoing national dialogue, aiming to stop war, destruction and realize national agreement and development.

The conference drew participants from student entities from 33 African countries.

The Primary Goal of the Pan African Conference is to build student leadership and to provide an opportunity for academic scholars, students, professionals and community members to discuss the issues that affect African people on a local, national and international level.