Sudani Sponsors Third Round Al-Barkal Tourism, Culture and Investment Festival amid Arab and Foreign Participation.

President of the Republic, Omer Al Bashir along with political, legislative, executive and popular figures, besides Arab and Foreign participation, launched the activities of the

third round of Al-Barkal Tourism, Culture and Investment Festival under the sponsorship of Sudani the pioneering company in regard to social responsibility and partner of development and national initiative.

President Al Bashir kicked-off the activity from inside the park of Jebel Al-Barkal and addressed the audience, affirming in his speech that Sudanese civilization is considered the first in the world, lauding the Sudanese role in the human history, calling for discovering more tourism attractive sites, confirming the government’s desire to make tourism an industry to attract investors and creates working and trade opportunities.

For his part, Northern State Governor said that the festival aims at reflecting the culture of the Sudanese citizens in the state in general and the Nubian culture in particular.

He expressed appreciation to Sudani for its sponsoring this festival which comes amid local and international participation.

Arab Tourism Organization Chief, Dr. Bandar Bin Fahad Al-Fehaid announced that Sudan will be an Arab tourism destination in 2017, grating the festival the Arab Festival Prize for the same year.

Sudatel Communication Director who represented the Executive President Sudatel, Eng. Hamdi Sulieman Hassan, said that Sudani will sponsor the next round within its social efforts, enumerating the roles and initiatives of Sudani in sponsoring several activities in different states.

It is to be noted that Sudani Digital Services Department Manager, Eng. Asem Haj briefed the President upon his visit to the exhibition of Sudani about the idea of the exhibition and the services provided by the company.

At the end of the festival, President Al Bashir granted Dr. Bandar Bin Fahad Al-Fehaid Al-Nelain First Class Medal in appreciation to his efforts in supporting and pushing forward the Tourism movement in Sudan.