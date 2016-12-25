NCP Reveals Preliminary Consultations with Negotiating Forces to Participate in the Upcoming Cabinet

Khartoum – (smc) National Congress Party (NCP), has revealed understandings with the negotiating forces to participate in the upcoming national accord government, adding

that the stage now in to agree on the mission of the government, its structure and period.

NCP Political Sector Deputy Chief, Lt. Gen. Abdallah Safi Al-Nour told (smc) that the announcement of the new cabinet is in the hands of the President, considering that he is the top figure in political and executive action in the country, affirming that the preliminary consultations are among all the political forces in the country over how to form the upcoming cabinet.

A-Nour reiterated their commitment to implement the outcomes of the National Dialogue considering it as the only way out to resolve all the outstanding issues, calling on the holdouts to engage in the peace process and dialogue, expecting the completion of the constitutional amendments within few days after most of the amendments tabled were agreed on.