Al Bashir: Security of the Sudan is Inseparable from that of the Countries of the Region

Khartoum- President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has reiterated keenness of the Armed Forces on the security

and stability of the country, saying that the Armed Forces will live up to its pledge of remaining vigilant for the security of the homeland.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of the 43rd session of the commanders and staff at the Commanders and Staff College Sunday, President Al Bashir said the Armed Forces respect the options of the people and safeguard their dignity and honor and repulse plots against the homeland, adding that the march for building and developing the Armed Forces will continue for a dignified, secure and stable country. The Armed Forces have remained scoring continuous accomplishments, Al Bashir added.

The President said as the security of the country is inseparable from that of the countries of the region, Sudan endeavored to build strategic partnerships with neighboring countries in the field of security and military cooperation and forming joint forces with some countries that have realized considerable successes in all security and social spheres, affirming that the joint forces have contributed to border control and curbing activities of rebel movements and combating of cross border crime, drugs, human trafficking and weapons trade. This is besides contributing to social development by establishing service projects for the communities living on both sides of the borders a matter that has boosted trust among all parties.

President Al Bashir, stressing the importance of training for the Armed Forces, issued a decree during the graduation ceremony conferring the Order of Accomplishment, on the students who scored the first places. Meanwhile, the President distributed the certificates among the graduates, who numbered 296 students, including participants from sisterly countries, who have been awarded Bachelor Degree in Military Sciences.