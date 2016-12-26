Hassabo Describes ICC as Colonialism

Khartoum- Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman describes the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a colonial one.



Addressing the conclusion of the Pan-African Students Congress here, Hassabo said that colonialism has new means .He stressed that the key to revival is education, noting that the number of universities in Sudan before the Higher Education Revolution were only 5 ones and became now 135 colleges and universities accommodate 400 thousand students annually instead of 5 thousand students in the past.

Hassabo appealed to the Pan-African Students Congress of the need to fight the ideological and cultural invasion, praising the positions of African countries, which withdrew from the ICC, praising the recommendation of the congress on the need for establishment of the African court of justice.

Pan-African Students Congress had recommended the lifting of US sanctions on Sudan and the establishment of the African court of justice.

The congress unanimously elected president of the General Union of Sudanese Students, Engineer Musab Mohamed Osman as president of the union.