Two Areas Talks to Resume Early January

Khartoum – (smc) Government expected that the talks with the SPLM-N over the two areas will stated early January, at a time it affirmed the steady stances on the

negotiation over the Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

Government negotiating team member, Abdul Rahman Abu Median said that the initiative forwarded by the head of the AUHIP, Thabo Mbeki on the access of humanitarian aid to the two areas which was agreed on by the President represents a compromise solution that satisfies both sides.

He added that the US Administration proposal will include the two stances of the government and the SPLM-N on the access of humanitarian assistance.

Abu Median pointed out that Mbeki will forward the proposal to the SPLM-N along with the government vision for the purpose of resuming the negotiations.