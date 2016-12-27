Finance Ministry Confirms Effectiveness of the Single Window System

Khartoum - Minister of Finance, Badr Eddin Mahmoud confirmed the effectiveness of single window system and its role in enabling the Ministry of Finance controls public

money, as well as policies that have been in the restructuring support and its distribution, along with the expansion of health insurance coverage.

Presenting a comprehensive enlightenment to economists on what has been achieved in the 2016 budget, and the most prominent features of the budget of 2017, indicating to the actions that took place in the area of provision of medicines.

He said that they will continue to enable the productive sectors of increasing production and productivity, adding that the recommendations of the national document related to the economy and production was included in the coming budget.

Mahmoud touched on the reforms that have been taken in the field of public finance, particularly with regard to reducing government spending and arranging development priorities.