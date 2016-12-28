Government Allocates SDG5 Billion for Education in Jebel Marra

Khartoum – Vice President Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman, has affirmed that Jebel Marra Area in Central Darfur State is free of Weapons and Chemicals, adding that

peace is an option which doesn’t have an alternative, pointing to the support of the Presidency to the area including women and youth empowerment.

He lauded, during his addressing a mass rally in Golo area in Jebel Marra Locality, the role of those who assisted in development and stability in the area.

He directed the implementation of the road in the State besides completing the health programme and providing medical cadres along with upgrading Golo Primary Health Center to become a rural Hospital to be provided by all the specialists. He announced a grant of SDG5 billion for education in Golo, calling on donors to cooperate in establish education support fund in Central Darfur State besides the establishment of women development centres besides supporting youth, handicrafts and farmers.

For his part, Central Darfur Governor, Jaafar Abdul Hakam pointed out that the government has responded to the call of Jebel Marra and provide a lot of services, adding that the visit of the Vice President to Jebel Marra is considered a historic event because the area did not receive any development in the recent years.

Minister of Welfare and Social Insurance, Mashair Al-Dawalab affirmed her ministry’s support through the social support committee beside commitment to increase the social support to Jebel Marra Locality especially Golo area.

She announced the allocation of SDG10 billion to be added to the support programme, affirming supporting all social and income-generation projects, besides supporting women, social development and basic services.