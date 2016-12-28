Constitutional Amendments Endorsement will Lead to Formation of the New Cabinet

Khartoum - (smc) National Dialogue Coordinative Mechanism affirmed that the endorsement of the constitutional amendments is considered the main approach to start in

intensive consultations with the political forces and parties which were engaged in the national dialogue over the formation of the national accord government, adding that its meeting with President Al Bashir will discuss the issues of the upcoming stage.

Mechanism’s member, Ahmed Saad Omer stated to (SMC) that the amendments are crucial to form the implementation of follow-up mechanisms on top of which is the government, adding MPs to the legislature, and states’ legislative councils.

He added that it will pave the way for expanding the political participation towards reaching the comprehensive national concordance.

He reiterated their support to unification of ranks to achieve the sustainable development, adding that the door is still open before those who decide to join the dialogue and the national dialogue.

He expressed hope that the holdouts and all Sudanese catch up with the national dialogue.