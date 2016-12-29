Al Bashir: Permanent Constitution will be Approved by the Next Elected Parliament

Khartoum- President Omer Al Bashir has affirmed that the anticipated permanent constitution for the Sudan will be approved by the next elected parliament after its draft is

prepared, stressing that the state will press ahead with the economic reform program and unleashing the energies of the country without resorting to financing from the international financing institutions.

Addressing the opening session of the annual forum of the students of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum Tuesday, Al Bashir affirmed that the country will overcome the current challenges, reiterating commitment to the implementation of the outcome of the National Dialogue.

He called for not availing the chance to those who target the security and stability of the country by attempting to falsely market abroad the idea that life in Sudan was difficult and that the country lack freedoms, saying that the Sudan receives now great numbers of citizens for many countries and keeps its door open for whoever seeks security, peace and decent life.

President Al Bashir added that freedoms are guaranteed for the opposition parties in the country, pointing out that the Sudanese Communist Party held its general conference at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum.

He noted that it is their duty to call the opposition for the National Dialogue to unify the people of the Sudan as dialogue by words is better than that by the gun as what happened in some countries where there are wars.

Al Bashir affirmed that the foreign relations of the Sudan are at their best situations with all Arab and Asian countries and all free peoples.

He hailed the struggle of the Armed Forces, the Peoples Defense Forces and other security forces and the students’ movement.

President Al Bashir welcomed all the armed movements that come to join peace that will enjoy citizenship rights, affirming the readiness of the Armed Forces to deter aggressors.

He pointed out to the education revolution in Sudan and its role in the scientific and knowledge renaissance in the country, hailing the efforts of the teachers in this connection.

Al Bashir reiterated the keenness of the government to serve the citizens and provide all means of decent living, development and progress.

Presidential Assistant and Deputy Chairman of the NCP Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, on his part, said that education has been and still a priority in the Salvation project, saying that students have contributed to all national programs.

He added that students strongly supported the electoral program of the President for their awareness of the strategies that would realize development and progress for the nation.