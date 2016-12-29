Government Denies Acceptance Access of Humanitarian Aid through Asosa Crossing

Khartoum – Sudanese government has denied what some media outlets published on the acceptance of the government to transport the humanitarian aid from Asosa

crossing in Ethiopia.

The government considered what Mubarak Al-Fadil as inaccurate.

Meanwhile, an official and member of government delegation on the talks affirmed that what Al-Fadil said is inaccurate and untrue. He added that the government remained sticking to transport the humanitarian aid only from inside Sudanese territories to avoid smuggling of arms to the SPLM-N which rejected the peace process.

He said that the government has continuously rejected the SPLM-N demands to allow for transporting the humanitarian aid considering those demands as against Sudan’s sovereignty.

Sudan Vision knew that the head of the government delegation to the talks will hold a press conference today to brief on those allegations.

It is worth noting that the SPLM-N said that Mubarak Al-Fadil statement was unfortunate, affirming that the US Administration initiative did not mention Asosa crossing, adding that Al-Fadil’s information were inaccurate.