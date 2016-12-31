FVP: Sudan Is Heading towards New Era in Foreign Relations

Khartoum – Sudanese government has affirmed that the country is heading towards a new era in political, economic, social and foreign relations sectors.



First Vice President, 1st Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh said that 2017 will witness more stability, economic development and effective foreign relations.

He added, while addressing Al-Barkal Tourism Festival concluding session, that the endorsement of the constitutional amendments is the first step towards the implementation of the national dialogue outcomes.

Saleh called for doubling the efforts in all production fields, announcing the government’s concern and sponsorship of Northern State Development projects.

Meanwhile, Presidential Aide, Eng. Ibrarhim Mahmoud Hamid affirmed that the NCP continued providing initiatives for the interest of the nations, adding that the government is going ahead in State Reform Programme, affirming the government’s keenness in achieving peace and stability, shouldering the SPLM-N the responsibility of stalling the peace talks.

Hamid added that the NCP will continues negotiations with the US Administration to lift unilateral sanctions imposed on Sudan, mocking the call for civil disobedience, affirming that the freedoms enjoyed in Sudan are stipulated in 2005 constitution.

He affirmed that the NCP is passing historical moments that require review and assessment through the conferences which will kick-off in January up to conclude in April 2017 under the theme (Through Production We Lead the Nation).

He revealed the number of the NCP membership, affirming that it amounts to 6 million, affirming that the government will not allow for any activity that aims at damaging the gains of the Sudanese people, adding that the arrests among the political leaderships are justifiable.