Al Bashir Announces One Month Ceasefire, Formation of Constitution-making Committee

Khartoum – President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir has announced one month extension of ceasefire, revealing full swing consultations to form

constitution-making committee along with expanding the national dialogue mechanism to conduct new missions.

In his address on the 61st Independence Anniversary, Al Bashir affirmed that the foreign relations will be balanced to serve the interests of Sudan and its people, besides working for achieving stability in the neighbouring countries.

He confirmed that the national document will remain open for those who desire to join the peace process.

Meanwhile, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz has praised the relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sudan, describing them as distinguished as the people of the two countries are linked with strong bonds, affirming that all are working to boost and strengthen these relations further.

King Salman expressed in a cable to President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of Independence of Sudan his best congratulations and wishes to President Al Bashir and the government and people of the Sudan.

President Al Bashir also received similar congratulatory cables from Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed bin Naif bin Abdulaziz and the Deputy Crown Prince, Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

