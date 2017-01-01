Bakri to Launch Gedarif State Harvest Day Celebrations

Khartoum- First Vice President, 1st Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh will launch next Wednesday Gedarif State Harvest Day celebrations from Samsam area.



The First Vice President will also inaugurate the Sixth National Social Responsibility Conference, which is to be convened in Gadarif State to contribute to completion of the water project of the state.

Minister of Social Welfare and Guidance of Gadarif State Awatif Al Gaali pointed out that the First Vice President will visit the Crops Market in Gadarif and inspect progress of work at Gedarif-Samsam- Om Al Khair road project.

He will also launch a number of productive family projects of the Zakat Chamber.

The Minister affirmed that the government of the state is exerting serious efforts for completion of Gedarif Water Project through mobilizing all official and popular efforts, noting that the cost of the project amounts to more than 370 million pounds.