Transport Minister Announces Wind-up of Sudan Shipping Line, Offers Saudi Investors to Operate

Khartoum – Sudanese government has offered several projects on sea transport for Saudi Investors in the framework of activating the agreements signed

between Riyadh and Khartoum in transport sector in general. This comes in an attempt to break the embargo imposed by the US Administration on Sudan.

Minister of Transport, Road and Bridges, Eng. Makkawi Mohammed Awad said that the talks he conducted with the Saudi officials in the recent few days were crowned by agreements on boosting cooperation in training, exchanging of experiences in sea, air and land transport, besides activating 2009 cooperation agreement.

He added that Sudan and Saudi Arabia will head towards utilizing all the cooperation opportunities to adapt a strategy for breaking the embargo imposed by the US Administration on Sudan since 1997. He pointed out that the sanctions targets weakening the transport in Sudan.

He pointed out to the considerable flow of Saudi investments, adding that he is discussing with his Saudi counterpart, Suleiman Al-Hamdan and other institutions including Saudi Arabia Airlines (SAUDIA), Presidency of Civil Aviation (PCA), NASS Aviation and Sea Transport.

He confirmed the news about winding-up Sudan Shipping Line to be offered for private sector inside the country and abroad including the Saudi investors.

The Minister added that his ministry signed a deal with China to import a fleet of vessels, and that the project was offered to Saudi investors to be involved in the project, affirming that Sudan will provide all the required concessions that encourages the Saudi investors.

He emphasized the importance of smooth relations between Sudan Airways and SAUDIA in improving the air transport sector.