Al- Mirghani Vows to Expand the National Dialogue Initiative

Khartoum – Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Mohamed Osman Al-Mirghani described the national dialogue as big step towards

achieving comprehensive national conciliation, announcing his commitment to expand it to include those who were not able to participate of parties and armed movements

Al-Mirghani, said, in a statement on the occasion of the 61 anniversary of the independence of Sudan, "We will exert all efforts to urge the government to take courage steps to complete the peace process, through Addis Ababa forum and under the care of the African Union and to take all necessary actions, to complete the national dialogue by forming a formula to avoid differences and ensure the participation of all.

"The national dialogue is a big step towards achieving comprehensive national conciliation and we will spare no effort to expand it to include those who were not able to participate in it,” Al-Mirghani said.

Mirghani pointed out that the Sudanese economic situation intertwines with political issues, saying that national reconciliation will be a comprehensive guarantee to benefit from the people's capabilities and harnessing the potential and the natural resources of Sudan for the benefit of its citizens.

He reported that the biggest problems of Sudan are to establish a common identity, and acceptance of diversity, and the rejection of authoritarianism and dictatorship and control of people.

He called to give the relationship with South Sudan special attention to resolve outstanding problems and take the necessary measures and steps to enable the two peoples to live in peace and harmony. He called on Sudan to play a diplomatic role to assist the parties in South Sudan to put aside their differences and to achieve security, stability and peace.

DUP leader announced that he would spare no effort to start the necessary arrangements for the convening of the general congress of the party, noting that it requires unity and reunification, and the return of those who left the party to work together to accomplish the next phase tasks.