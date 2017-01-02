NCP Renews Call for Armed Groups to Join Peace

Khartoum – National Congress Party (NCP) has reiterated its call for the armed groups to return and respond to peace process

, calling on the Sudanese masses to increase production and productivity to accomplish the comprehensive renaissance.

On the occasion of the 61st independence anniversary the statement of the NCP called for concentrating on nation’s issues through constructive dialogue and fruitful discussions to come out with the political project that ends the essential issues towards national accord.

The statement went on to recall the long history of struggle for the sake of the nation.

The NCP statement affirmed the continuation in adapting the policies and legislations that supports the producers and removes all production obstacles.