Foreign Ministry: Juba Still Sheltering Sudanese Insurgents

Khartoum (SMC) – Sudanese government called on Juba to expedite expelling the insurgency groups from its territories

State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Kamal Ismail told () that Juba has promised to expel the Sudanese insurgents from its territories but it is still sheltering them up to this date, pointing out that Sudan is waiting for Juba to fulfill its pledges in which it set a determined time to expel those insurgents.

Foreign Ministry accused S. Sudan government of attempting to destabilize the security and stability of Sudan through sheltering the armed groups, pointing to the unclear stance of Juba towards Khartoum a matter that leads to the non-confidence in Juba’s pledges.