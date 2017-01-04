Petroleum Minister Reveals Imminent Visit to China

Khartoum – Minister of Petroleum and Gas, Dr. Awad Mohammed Zayed affirmed that the year 2017 will witness improvement in the oil sector after the recent agreement

with South Sudan and other agreements.

While addressing the Independent Anniversary organized by the staff of the Ministry, he said that Sudan responded to OPEC call on oil despite that it is not a member state, adding that the agreement resulted to a considerable improvement in oil prices as the barrel ranges between US$56 – 57.

The Minister revealed an imminent visit to China by a delegation chaired by Dr. Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz to discuss Sudan debts, expressing hope that the visit comes out with fruitful outcomes.

Zayed said that the recent agreement with South Sudan on oil transit fees will lead to the increase of oil production.