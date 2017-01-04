Khartoum - President of Bit Albalad Association, The Wife of the First Vice President Leila Mohammed Ali appealed ro all sectors of Sudanese society and benevolent and

Islamic nation to contribute to the success of the Sudanese Children's cancer Hospital 7979.

Mohammed Ali said during the visit of Sheikh Dr Mohammed Arifi to Sudan "We are in desperate need of moral and material support to the idea of a much larger hospital indicated that the hospital takes psychological and social side especially most patients from the states. Al-Sheikh said that the the hospital arose the need for lack of specialized child cancer treatment hospital in Sudan.

Ahmed Al-Sheikh revealed that the closest hospital to Sudan is the Egyptian hospital 57357 compounding the suffering of Sudanese families in treatment cost, accommodation and treatment. He pointed out that the cost of the first phase of the hospital reached US$4 and US$18 in the second phase, adding that the hospital received grants for training medical personnel from Egypt, India and Turkey because of the lack of qua-Sheikh stressed the important of the community support for the hospital and the participation of all sectors. The project is the first of it's kind in Sudan.