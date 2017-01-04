Two Agreements for Gold Mining in River Nile and S. Kordofan

Khartoum - Ministry of Mines has signed two agreements with national companies to work in the mining for gold and other minerals.



Minister of Minerals, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Sadiq Al-Karouri signed an agreement with the company "Mias Nob for Multiple Activities," to explore for gold and other minerals in the River Nile State, where its Director General Haroun Mohammad Ali Mustafa said, in a press statement after the signing, that they will stick to all the terms of the agreement and will work to implement the exploration and production, pointing out to their preservation to environment as well as to contribute to the development of the area and the local community.

The ministry also signed an agreement with the company of Al-Hadaf for Mining to work in mining for gold and other minerals in South Kordofan State, where the Director General, Babikir Ibrahim Ahmed signed for the company.