Agreement to Grant the Dialogue Parties 15% in the Legislative Institutions

Khartoum - National Political Parties Unity Council has said that challenges will face the upcoming period if the national rank is not united stressing government commitment

to implementing outcomes of the national dialogue and that the door of national dialogue by signing the national document

He said the in the coming three years there will collective participation between all the political parties while the president National Political Parties Unity Aboud Jabir said during the press conference of announcing accession of the Al Ghad Party yesterday to the outcomes of the national dialogue said there is no other option than for all the movement and opposition parties and union

He said that the executive committee of the national dialogue outcomes has offered the participant parties in the dialogue and the movement a percentage of 15 % in the legislative and national and state institutions and commission by a percentage of seven individuals

Jabir demanded all the political parties and armed movement that signed the national dialogue to participate in collecting arms in Darfur , South Kordofan and the Blue Nile.

Meanwhile, Supreme Committee to follow up the implementation of the outcomes of the national dialogue, headed by President Omer Al Bashir agreed, on Monday, to grant parties participating in the dialogue of non-participants in the government, 15% in the national and state legislative institutions.

President Assistant, Ibrahim Mahmoud said that the meeting discussed the priorities for action in the next phase, especially the government of the national reconciliation, and mechanisms for the implementation of the national dialogue outcomes.

He said that they agreed to form a sub-committee to prepare the implementation matrix which enables the Supreme Committee of the follow-up in accordance with the agreed matrix in the dialogue.

"An agreement was reached to form a mechanism of the constitution in the coming days, which will prepare and adopt it, prior 2020,” Mahmoud said.