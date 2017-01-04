Sudan Embassy in Dar es Salaam Marks the 61st Anniversary of their National Day

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania - (Moses J. Ntandu) While celebrating the 61st anniversary of the national day, republic of Sudan declares new government of national Consensus

that will be formed within this January to implement the recommendations of the National document which would serve as a basis for the permanent Constitution.

It has been revealed yesterday in Dar es Salaam at Golden Tulip hotel by the ambassador the Republic of Sudan to Tanzania, Mahjoub Ahmed Abdallah Sharfi, during the ceremony of marking 61st anniversary of Sudanese national day.

The ceremony was attended by the guest of honor Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr. Augustine Mahiga, Members of diplomatic corps, Sudanese community in Tanzania and other invited Tanzanians.



Ambassador Sharfi said “It gives me a great honor to be with you on the occasion of our Independence Day; it is 61 years since Sudan as one of the first African Countries to reach that day. But since then and even before the departure of the British from Sudan’s soil in 1954, two years before our independence we Sudanese where in a civil war, with our brother in the Southern parts of the country”



The said civil war speckled from 1954 to 1972 and was prolonged for 18years, was brokered by a peace accord named Addis Ababa Agreement which lasted for 11 years. Then in 1983 the civil war erupted again on a large scale, and continued up to 2005 which ended with the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) and gave the South Sudanese the right for self determination and forming the new nation of South Sudan. With that all Sudanese were hoping that this will end trouble in other parts of the country.



“It is regrettable that the second civil war was characterized by Foreign Interventions, which never helped the Sudan to end the tribal skirmishes in other parts of the country and those wars namely in parts of Nuba mountains, Blue Nile, and Darfur was a continuation of the civil war in South Sudan. 2003 in Darfur states the usual annual movement of Nomads with their live stock from Northern parts to Southern pastures areas created friction between farmers and camel herders, then it turned to be a rebellion against the state. The Darfur conflict was prolonged to take another form by being displayed as an ethnic conflict” Ambassador Sharfi clarified.



He however revealed that the Government of republic of Sudan has been up to that challenge and tackled the conflict through dialogue, where it went around shopping for peace, an agreement was signed in Abuja, Nigeria in 2006 then the final Doha, Qatar document in the year 2011.



“We have to thank all those African countries which contributed with troops in the African Union Mission in Darfur called UNAMID, where we can say that the region is safe and back to its normal life. Lies and fabrications could last for some time, and they did, but not for all times. So many developments took place since 2003” He affirmed.



He further more revealed that in the year 2014 the president of the republic of the Sudan in an unprecedented initiative called for a National Dialogue to discuss extensively all the key standing issues of national interest, including the issues pertaining to identity, peace, good governance fundamental freedoms, economy and external relations with the aim of reaching a comprehensive document.



He said recently, the General Assembly of the national Dialogue submitted its final report which contained some 994 recommendations agreed upon by more than 150 participants ranging from political parties to armed groups, plus civil society representatives, As a result of that document a New government of national Consensus will be formed within this month (January) to implement the recommendations of the National document which would serve as a basis for the permanent Constitution.



“The people of the Sudan had been hit hard and continued to suffer from the unilateral co-ercive measures and the economic sanctions imposed on the country by the United States of America since 1997, 19 years now. The effect of that embargo was seen and witnessed in all aspects of Sudanese life’s, where all sectors, agriculture, means of transportation, air, railways, navy, aviation, health sector factories even money transfers to name just a few. These sanctions run contrary to the international law and the United Nations Charters and have had a negative effect on all Sudanese human rights.” Ambassador Sharfi concluded



On his side Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr. Augustine Mahiga said on behalf of the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania thanked the Embassy of the Republic of the Sudan for marking the 61st Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of the Sudan.



He said this gathering in itself speaks volumes of how all of us here present cherish, in our own ways, the friendship we have with the Government and the People of the Republic of the Sudan. Sudan was one of the pioneering countries in Africa to gain independence after the 2nd World War. Sudan has also set an example in addressing the complex issues of nationality, ethnicity and racial diversities.



Dr. Mahiga said “On behalf of the Government and the People of the United Republic of Tanzania and on my own behalf, I wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Government and the People of the Republic of the Sudan on celebrating this historic day. On a particular note, I bring with me warm greetings from H.E. Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, under whose leadership we expect that the relationship between the Sudan and Tanzania will be further strengthened”



He also said that this occasion presents an opportunity to reflect on the historic struggle of the people of the Sudan that ultimately culminated in the independence of their country. In this regard, it is reminding the common aspiration of the forefathers of this great nation when on 1st January, 1956 at the People's Palace, the flag of an independent Sudan was hoisted and power was effectively transferred to the people of Sudan.



“As you all probably know better than I do, the Republic of the Sudan has had a tumultuous past, but at each turning point its resilient people have risen above the challenges and have come together to work towards realizing a better future. In this respect, I should commend the Government of the Sudan under the able leadership of His Excellency the President Omar Hassan Al Bashir for conducting a successful national dialogue. We believe that the outcome of this dialogue will further bring a bright future and prosperity for the people of the Sudan” Dr Mahiga said



Tanzania and Sudan enjoy excellent relations and cooperation that so happily exist for decades. It should be recalled that the Sudan was among the first African countries to establish diplomatic relations with Tanzania immediately after Tanzania achieved independence. It is therefore through the shared aspirations and commitments that the two countries have been able to not only maintain but also strengthen excellent historic relations.



“As we look forward, under the leadership of His Excellency, President Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, Tanzania remains committed to take this relation to greater heights for the benefit of our two countries and our peoples. It is in the same spirit that the United Republic of Tanzania under the able leadership of His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania has decided to re-open its Diplomatic Mission in Khartoum. It is our hope that, in addition to the Sudanese Mission here in Tanzania, our Diplomatic Mission in Khartoum will equally be a vital link in our shared aspiration aimed at promoting cooperation between our two countries.” He insisted and concluded.



Tanzania and Sudan are founding members of the OAU in 1963, the precursor of the African Union and of the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region, two Organizations which are the embodiment of the shared values of unity, cooperation, peace and security in the Continent.