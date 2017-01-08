Interior Minister Demands Army’s Intervention in Jebel Amir

Khartoum- Minister of the Cabinet Ahmed Saad Omer has tabled before the National Assembly yesteday in the session which was chaired by Speaker Professor Ibrahim

Ahmed Omer the supplementary legislations related to the Ministry of Interior, Customs authority and they were referred to the competent committees.

The assembly had earlier listened to the response of the Minister of Interior to a quaestion on the foreign presence in the mining regions in the state of North Darfur raised by MP Al Hadi Adam Hamid. Lt General Ismat Abdulmagid the Minister of Interior outlined that migration is the movement of the individual in search for a better life and he summed up the reasons of the foreign presence is looking for gold and decent life. He noting that there is an orgnized foreign presence and an illegal foreign presence

He affirmed that most of those people in gold region in North Darfur are from West Africa. He stressed that the Ministry of Interior is current ensuring the preveleance of the state image estimating the number of forreigners in Jebel Amir Region to be three thousand immigrants noting that the region is difficult to control except by a big force.

He noted that there is a tribal conflict over gold sources a matter that availed opportunity of seeking support of foreigners.

The Minister demanded intervention of the armed forces to contribute with the police in organizing the foreign presence and enlisting foreigners stressing that Kutum locality has seen security violations between the component of the community in the past period

He stressed that Kutim llocality has recovered in the light of existence of joint patrols between his ministry and the Ministry of Minerals for reviewing safety criteria at the mining regions.