Ghandour: No Date Set for Kiir Visit, Abyei Dinka Affirm their Belonging to Sudan

Khartoum - The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, announced that no date was set for a visit of the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, to Khartoum

, stating that the date for the visit will be fixed through contacts between the diplomatic channels in the two countries in the coming days.

In a statement to the media Prof. Ghandour said that the coming visit of President Salva Kiir deals with implementation of the issues which were discussed by Presidents Omer Al Bashir and Salva Kiir during their meeting on the sidelines of the recent African summit.

He indicated that the visit aims for completing discussion of the joint issues between the two countries, expecting the visit to have good impacts for realizing security and stability.

The Foreign Minister of South Sudan, Deng Alor, has concluded his visit to Sudan after participating in the celebrations marking the 61st anniversary of Sudan Independence Day.

On the other hand, the leaders of Dinka Ngok, have, affirmed during their meeting with South Sudan’s Foreign Minister in Khartoum last week, their rejection to any attempt of South Sudan to annex Abyei to South Sudan and ridiculed the statements of Deng Alor on affiliation of Abyei to Juba.

Chieftain Abdalla Deng Nol Mayott, the chairman of Dinka Ngok, said following their meeting with Deng Alor, that they called on Juba Foreign Minister to return to Machakos Agreement which has affirmed the affiliation of Abyei to Sudan.

Mayott said that Juba is attempting to practice cheating on Abyei file for the sake of internationalizing this issue.