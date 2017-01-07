Coming Government within One Month, Rebukes Rumormongers on Incident in Nirtete: Bilal

Khartoum - The government official spokesman, Dr Ahmed Bilal Osman, has denied reports circulated in the social media on an alleged formation

of the National accord government on January the 10th.

The Minister who was talking in the weekly media briefing at the Ministry of Information, said the Higher Follow Up Committee for the outcome of the National Dialogue called on the president of the Republic Omar Bashir where a number of issues were discussed top of which the standards and conditions for participation in the legislature and the various levels of the government.

The Minister has stressed that moving from the government of National Unity to the National Accord government would not be a simple arrangement but a matter that requires constitutional amendments, to be implemented at specific timetables, and legal changes in the election laws and also changes within the constitutions of the state, which would mean at least a month of preparations and work.

He said expectation and speculations circulated by some quarters in the social media on retention of some ministers and appointment of others were mere speculations are unfounded.

On the incidents in Nirtete, central Darfur State, the Minister said what was being published in some print media and some social media was unfounded and contrary to the real situation on the ground.

He said the whole incident occurred when one government soldier was killed and the body was moved to another location.

He said this incident was contained but then the second day similar incident occurred, spurring the regular forces in the region to conduct a searching operation and an investigation into the matter.

He said a commotion ensued between some people and individuals of the regular forces. He said this clash led to the injury of 27 persons and the death of one child and a young man.

The official spokesman added that the situation was now fully calm after the intervention of a regular force from the head office of the state and the native administration, restoring normalcy in the area.

Bilal was critical of those who circulated such rumors and resorted to using Photoshop techniques to serve their vested interests.

Commenting on the speech delivered by the President of the Republic on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the country's independence, the minister said the president has stressed the government commitment to fully implement the outcome of the National Dialogue and that this would be carried out via some specific matrixes and timetables.

He said this was a political and moral commitment which also shows the government to reach peace, stability and continue inviting the absentees to join the peace process.