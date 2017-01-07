Amin Appointed Envoy for Negotiation and Diplomatic Communication on Darfur File

Khartoum (SUNA) - President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir, has issued a Republican Decree relieving Dr. Amin Hassan Omer

from the position of the Chairman of the Office for Follow up of Peace in Darfur, and appointing him as the Envoy of the Presidency for Negotiation and Diplomatic Communication on Darfur File.

The President of the Republic issued another Republican Decree appointing Magdi Khalfallah as the Chairman of the Office for Follow up of Peace in Darfur, with the rank of state minister.