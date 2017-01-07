Al Bashir Honours Minister of Social Development in Khartoum State

Khartoum- President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has awarded Minister of Social Development in Khartoum State Dr. Amal Al-Billi

the Star of Achievement as he also conferred the Order of Achievement on the Ministry of Social Development in the state.

President Al Bashir addressed the conclusion of the 5th. Employment Festival at the Fair Ground in Burri, Khartoum, directed the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan to double the support directed to the microfinance as he also directed all institutions working in this field to increase funding to the poor.

Governor of Khartoum State, First Lt. General Abdul Rahim Mohamed Hussein, on his part, praised the efforts of the Ministry of Social Development, which has been able to provide productive employment to more than 126,000 families as well as the success realized by the ministry pertinent to the program of Khartoum: Capital of Production and Productivity for the year 2016.

Minister of Social Development in Khartoum State Dr. Amal Al-Billi, on her part, lauded the role played by the Zakat Chamber in availing productive projects to families, hailing all other partners and the institutions of the ministry.