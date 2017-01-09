Justice Ministry: Separating General Prosecution from Ministry Boosts State of Rule of Law

Khartoum - Minister of Justice Dr. Awad Al Hassan Al Nour has said that the bill of separating the general prosecution from the Ministry of Justice will realize a totality of

objectives represented in establishing the state of the rule of law as well as enhancing confidence in the Sudanese justice system via distancing the doubt of intervention of the Executive in the works of the general prosecution in addition to effectiveness in procedures and transparency.

He said in a statement to Sudan News Agency SUNA that the link of the criminal prosecution with the Executive has continued creating a state of dissatisfaction specially with regard of the effect of the general prosecution on restricting human freedoms on his money and life to cope with the legislative developments in the world and due to the fact that the general prosecution as a justice body authorized with powers top of which is dropping suits that can be referred to prosecution and directing the litigants to the correct direction before the time fixed for litigation elapses.

He added that the bill comes to organized the status of the general prosecution as an independent authority that undertakes representing the state and the community in the claims and litigations in the criminal issues and take the pre-prosecution procedures chaired by the Attorney General and protects against any intervention or influence from any agency and enjoys neutrality needed for exercising its competencies.