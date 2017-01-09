Qatar State Minister of Defense Affairs Participates In Inauguration of Sour Military Clothing Factory

Khartoum-Minister of Defense First Lt. General Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf has yesterday received at his office in Khartoum Dr. Khalid Bin Mohamed Al Ateya Qatar’s

State Minister of Defense Affairs and the accompanying delegation.

The two sides have touched on the deep bilateral relations between the two countries and the necessity of developing them further in all spheres.

Brigadier Mohamed Khalifa Al Shami the official spokesperson of the Armed Forces said in a statement to SUNA that the Qatari State Minister of Defense Affairs has arrived at Khartoum in an official two-day visit during which he will participate in the inauguration Sour International Investment factory for manufacturing military and civil clothes and he will be acquainted with the volume of progress of Sour Factory and he will witness the inauguration of the events of new sections added to Sour international factory for investment.