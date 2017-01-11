British Undersecretary Visits Nyala

Nyala - The British permanent undersecretary of state for foreign affairs Simon Mc Donald has visited South Darfur State during the 3-day visit to Sudan to inspect

development projects sponsored by British government.

He was briefed on WFP activities and programs presented by Nicola the acting director of WFP Nyala Office. Simon and the delegation also inspected Otash Camp and listened to the IDPs ideas, complaints and suggestions on how to improve situation. The head of the delegation and commissioner of Humanitarian Aids Commission Jamal Yousif Idris were reviewed feasibility of providing assistance and support IDPs

The representatives of IDPs called for support, and appreciated the role of donors.

IDPs asked the British official to press on rebels to join peace process and demanded the government for more concessions.