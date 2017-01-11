Jebel Aulia Locality Launches Services’ Facilities

Khartoum – Jebel Aulia Locality announced the launching of several services facilities during the independence anniversary.

The Commissioner of the locally, Maj. Gen. Jalal Addeen Al-Sheikh El-Tayeb said that 509 of the income-generating projects will be distributed to the families amounting to SDG9 million and 520 thousand.

He added that the projects come within the frame work of curbing poverty.

Projects’ Director of Zakat, Abdul Rahim Abdul Atti that they had achieved the economical and social development for the vulnerable sector.

He pointed out that the targeted people will be given those projects in full transparency in the various areas of the locality, affirming the continuation of contribution in income-generating projects.