Saudi Arabia Affirms Endeavors to Double its Investments in Sudan

Khartoum- The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that the volume of the Saudi investments in Sudan till now has amounted to US$11 billion,

affirming that it is working to double these investments through the understandings reached between the two countries.

The Director of the Saudi Businessmen Centre at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Khartoum, Hilal Al Harbi, said following a visit to the complex of the CTC engineering company in Khartoum North that the visit aimed at getting acquainted with the works of the group and the support it can provide to the Saudi investors in the agricultural field.

The group is a pioneering company in the agricultural field that will extend great support to all Saudi investors in Sudan, he said.

Al Harbi explained in a press statement that the Saudi Businessmen Center is exerting efforts to encourage the Saudi investors to come to invest in Sudan in the various agricultural, industrial and trade fields, affirming that the government of Sudan is endeavoring to remove all obstacles affecting investment in the country.

He added that the center has been set up by higher directives from the Saudi Government at an initiative by the Saudi Ambassador in Khartoum, noting that the center maintains contacts now with the Saudi Chambers of Commerce Council and other chambers to explain to them the investment opportunities available in the Sudan and the investment laws.

He affirmed that the center is working with the Sudan government to overcome any challenges facing investors in the country by reaching agreeable solutions for the investors and partners.

The Director of the Saudi Businessmen Centre is accompanied during the visit to the complex by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Group, Dr. Al Amin Abdelatif and other senior officials of the group.