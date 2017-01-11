Parliament to Discuss Rapid Support Bill

Khartoum - The Parliament is to discuss Wdnesday the Rapid Support Bill which was tabled before the parliament yestrday.



The Rapid Support Forces have recently seen a lot of controversy over its affiliation to the National Intelligence Service as they are unofficial militias that participate in battles in Darfur and South Kurdufan Regions.

The forces are accused of committing grave contraventions during the battles which is denied by the commanders of these forces who are assuring their contribution and assisting the regular forces and work towards protecting civilians.

Chair of Security and Defence Committee at the Parliament General Police Ahmed Imam Al Tuhami that he will witness tabling the draft law of the Rapid Support Forces.

The forces have recently disclosed that they have arrested the biggest gold and human smugglers along the Sudanese Libyan borders denying any foreign presence in Amir Mountaim which is rich of gold in western Sudan.