Sudan and Belarusia Sign MoU

Khartoum - The Chairperson of the Sudanese-Belarusian Joint Committee has affirmed that The President of Belarusia, Alexander Lukashenko will pay his first visit to Sudan

next Monday

The chair of the committee of the Sudanese side, Minister of Petroleum Mohamed Zaid Awad told Sudan Vision daily yesterday that the Belarusian President will visit Sudan next Monday leading a high-level economic delegation in response to an invitation extnded by President Omer Al Bashir with the aim of promoting bilateral cooperation and review of a number of issues of mutual concern.

The Minister of Petroleum said the Belarusian President will address the Sudanese parliament while a number of memos of understanding and protocols between the two countries will be signed.

The said memos and protoclos were earlier signed in the state of Belarusia and the protocls were transformed into an executive program whereby the period of 2014-2015 has seen active trade exchanges between the two countries.