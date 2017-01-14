U.S. Obama to Announce Partial Suspension of Sanctions on Sudan, Foreign Ministry Welcomes

Khartoum – (Agencies) Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the US Administration decision of Friday in which it suspended executive orders No.13067 issued on 5th

November 1997 and No, 13412 issued on 17th October 2006 according to which economic sanctions were imposed on Sudan.

The Ministry affirmed that the step represents a positive development in the course of the bilateral relations between Sudan and the US Administration as a natural result to joint efforts and frank lengthened dialogue among the concerned institutions in both sides, adding that it is a fruit for close cooperation towards the regional and international issues.

The Ministry affirmed Sudan keenness to continue cooperation and dialogue with the US Administration to lift Sudan from the terrorism sponsoring states besides overcoming all the obstacles towards complete normalization between the two countries to serve the interests of the people of the two countries.

It is to be noted that Obama administration is set to ease, but not eliminate sanctions against Sudan and broaden now limited talks with the Sudanese government.

The suspension which was contested by some members of Obama administration is mainly based on the findings of Sudan’s security cooperation with Washington, denying safe haven to South Sudanese rebels and improving humanitarian access to people in need.

The US Administration will keep in place the broad set of economic and financial sanctions Sudan faces.

In any case, decisions on continuing the diplomatic outreach will be up to the incoming Trump administration, which takes office on Jan. 20.

In September, the State Department issued an out-of-the-blue statement welcoming Khartoum's cooperation in fighting Islamic extremist groups. It said Sudan had taken "important steps" to take on the Islamic State group and other such organizations, adding that the U.S. would work with the country on security matters while pressing it on human rights and democracy.

U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Donald Booth, kept working tirelessly on the file of peace in Sudan. Several sources said President Obama wished to close the file of Sudan sanction before to leave the White House like Cuba and Burma.

Contacts between the US and Sudan have also increased in recent months, with Secretary of State John Kerry meeting twice with his Sudanese counterpart and US envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Donald Booth making several visits to Khartoum.