Petroleum and Gas Minister Announces Endeavors for Increasing Production

Khartoum - The Minister of Petroleum and Gas, Dr. Mohamed Zayed Awad, has said that his ministry is carrying out arrangements that aim at increasing oil production and

expanding the exploration operations in the country in the future.

The Minister, speaking in a program over Omdurman Radio yesterday, affirmed that his ministry is endeavoring to utilize the natural gas, the gas accompanying oil, biogas and the new and renewable energies, pointing out that the oil production meets 70% of the needs of the country.

He noted that stabilization of oil prices has contributed much to follow of investments and continuation of exploration operations.

The minister referred to the ongoing arrangements for resolving the debts of the country related to oil.

He indicated that Sudan produces 1100 tons of cooking gas that covers 85% of the consumption of the country.

The minister pointed out that his ministry is giving concern to the oil economy and increasing the share of the state, reviewing the vast infrastructure of oil production in the country, praising the capabilities of the national cadres working in the petroleum institutions.

He referred to the recent launching of a pipeline between Khartoum and Medani for transporting the petroleum products with a pumping capacity of 3000 barrels a day, saying the pipeline aims at increasing the strategic reserve of petroleum products for Gezira state.