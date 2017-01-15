Khartoum Welcomes Lifting of Partial U.S. Sanctions on Sudan

Khartoum-The government of Sudan has welcomed the US Administration step towards lifting economic sanctions imposed on Sudan in 1997. Foreign Affairs Minister and

the head of the lifting sanctions committee, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour and the members from the lined ministries concerned with the sanctions held a press conference yesterday to brief media on the US decision.

Ghandour affirmed that US doesn’t stipulate the decision with six months, adding that the decision actually will be enforced next Tuesday. Ghandour said that the 180 days mentioned in the decision means that the starting operation of the decision will be after 6 months, but due to “special exemption” Sudan obtained an additional value.

The Minister denied conditions to lift sanctions, pointing out that combating terror and prevailing peace in Sudan and in the region besides providing security in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile are Sudanese task considering that these issues are Sudanese concern.

He also appreciated the role of friendly countries that supported Sudan

“We have relations with all countries and we base our foreign policy on the interest of Sudan” continued Ghandour.

The lifting of sanctions will pave the way for promoting bilateral ties.

He affirmed that listing Sudan within the countries sponsoring terrorism is an “Isolated issue” and doesn’t affect the economy. He denied that the government refused to transport the humanitarian aids from Asosa port to rebel areas.

“The government of Sudan accepted the agreement because it says, the aids will be transported from Asosa port to one of Sudanese airports and to be checked by authorities, then transit to its destinations” said Ghandour.

Ghandour appreciated the efforts of the committee members and praised the coordination and the harmonization among the team.

For his part, Minister of Finance and Economical Planning, Badr Eldeen Mahmoud considered that the lifting of sanctions enables Sudan to restore its economic activities at national, regional and international levels.

“The outcome of the decision is to stimulate Sudan economic situation, because 60% of financial process globally depends on US dollars” said Mahmud.

Sudan will resume ties with Banks regionally and internationally.

“The decision has released Sudan dismissed prosperities in US” said Mahmud.

The move also paves the way towards writing-off debts.

“Many countries conditioned the issue of debts with improving relations with US” continued the minister.

He pointed out that Sudan benefits from the recent decision to use modern way of transferring money and transporting goods.

“The monetary and financial policy required to be changed to with new era” added Mahmud.

The Director of National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) 1st Lt. Gen. (Engineer) Mohamed Atta Fadul Al-Mawla emphasized that Sudan is concerned with international and regional security and peace, revealing that combating terrorism is one of the top issues in Sudan.

“We adopted new strategy to eradicate terror, not only through fighting, but also through education and by tackling the reasons behind terrorism. In Sudan we believe in combating terror to secure our people.

NISS chief called on media to play positive role through interpreting the US decision of suspending the executive orders No. 13067 and 13412.

Also he urged rebels and armed movements to join peace process in Sudan.

On his part, the minister of Defense denied that the US decision doesn’t affect the movement of Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) pointing out that SAF is ready to protect national security and economy.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Sudan said that lifting of sanctions means a new economic era, which activate the movement of trade and open the gate for international companies and business institutions to invest in Sudan.

It is to be noted that US administration suspended executive orders No 13067 and 13412 which imposed sanctions on Sudan in 1997 on Friday to end 20 years of suffering.