Lifting of US Sanctions will Restore Global Market Confidence in Sudanese Agricultural Products: Minister

Khartoum – State Minister at the Ministry of Agriculture, Yagoub Mohammed El-Tayeb Ibrahim has said that the Sudanese economy suffered from the US unilateral sanctions

in the last two decades, adding that the sanctions affected the agricultural sector in particular considering that all the inputs and machinery of the sector are imported, so the economical embargo has its clear impact in the rise of agricultural inputs, hence the production in general.

As for export, the Minister said that it was very difficult to export or promote Sudanese products due to the difficulties of banking transactions and the fear of the foreign companies from entering into deals as this will make them subject to penalties from the US Administration.

He said that the agricultural investment was affected, and even the initiative of food security was at standstill as the sanctions remained an obstacle which prevented the Arab States and investors from entering into agricultural investment in Sudan.

He affirmed that the partial lifting of US unilateral sanctions will lead to solid growth in the agricultural sector, adding that confidence will restore global market confidence in Sudanese products and exports.

According to the Minister, partial lifting of sanctions will automatically lead to the decline in foreign exchange rate and that will definitely lead to considerable decrease in agricultural inputs importation, beside the increase in exportation.

Politically, the Minister said that lifting the sanctions will lead other countries to strike deals with Sudan without fearing any penalties from the US Administration.

The Minister expresses optimism about the Sudanese economy in general and the agricultural sector in particular.

Full text of the interview with the Minister will be published in our upcoming issues.