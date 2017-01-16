President of Belarus Arrives in Khartoum, Signs Six Agreements

Khartoum – Minister of Petroleum and Gas and Chairman of the Sudanese/Belarusian Ministerial Committee, Dr. Mohammed Zayed Awad announced that the President of

Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko will arrive today in Khartoum leading a high-level delegation including ministers and businessmen.

The Minister who chaired yesterday high committee at the ministry including state ministers, and Minister of Justice inspected the arrangement for making the visit a success. He described the visit as important for its economic and political dimensions to reflect the strong relations between the two countries at all levels.

For his part, State Minister at Foreign Ministry, Kamal Addeen Ismail said that the visit comes as a response to President’s Al Bashir invitation to his Belarusian counterpart, adding that the two presidents will discuss the regional and international issues for the benefit of the two nations.

Investment State Minister, Osama Faisal said that the Sudanese-Belarus investment forum will be launched during the visit which will be attended by several businessmen and investors from Belarus.

State Minister at the Ministry of Industry, Abdu Daud said that the visit will boost the industrial relations between the two countries.