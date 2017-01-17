Lifting Sanctions Is Immediate and Comprehensive, It is a Beginning Not an End, Says US Charge d’ Affaires

Khartoum – The Embassy of the United States in Khartoum held a press conference yesterday addressed by the US Charge d’ Affaires, H.E. Steven Koutsis, USAID Mission

Director, Economic Advisor and Public Relations officer in the Embassy.

The US official gave a brief on the Executive Order according to which partial sanctions on Sudan were lifted, affirming that lifting sanctions came as a result of bilateral efforts in the key areas.

He said that six months ago, the United States began a comprehensive engagement plan with the Government of Sudan aimed at ending the government’s offensive military operations, improving humanitarian access, ending Sudan’s destabilizing role in South Sudan, countering terrorist groups, and ending the threat of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), Since then, Sudan has met the benchmarks and made significant progress toward these goals, as well as new commitments. As a result, the United States has decided to issue a General License lifting sanctions on U.S. Trade and investment in Sudan.

This is being done through a combination of actions, including immediate action by the Department of the Treasury to authorize expanded trade with and investment in Sudan, and the issuance by the President of an Executive Order than provides Sudan with a clear path to the permanent revocation of sanctions in six months if progress in these five areas continues.

In addition, a number of waivers of stator sanctions are needed to allow for this lifting of sanctions. Thus, the Secretary of State is waiving sanctions under the Darfur Peace and Accountability Act of 2006. While the Executive Order issued by President includes waivers under the Comprehensive Peace in Sudan Act of 2004 and the Trade Sanctions reform and Export Enhancement Act of 2000.

According to the US top official in Sudan, there are areas which should be dealt with in the upcoming six months including human rights situation, justice and accountability, open political space, supporting democracy, roots of conflict in Darfur.

He said that in 2015, Sudanese Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour proposed a way forward for the US Administration and the negotiation continued based on Sudan achieving peace within and with its neighbours.

The engagement with Sudan has had multiple benefits for U.S. interests, the region, and the people of Sudan. It has a positive effect on reducing conflict and addressing Sudan’s humanitarian crisis.

On Sudan’s role in anti-terrorism campaign the U.S. official affirmed that Sudan is playing a positive role and cooperation in controlling the entrances of the country including the Sudanese/Libyan borders to prevent ISIS from finding any safe haven, along with arresting terrorists inside Sudan.

On the efforts of achieving sustainable peace in Sudan, he affirmed that both the government and the opposition should commit to the AUHIP roadmap, adding that the US Administration is pressing on the opposition to commit to the roadmap.

He confirmed that as a result of the Executive Order U.S. persons will generally be able to transact with individuals and entities in Sudan, and the property of the Government of Sudan subject to U.S. jurisdiction will be unblocked.

