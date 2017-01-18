South Sudan Welcomes Lifting of Economic Embargo on Sudan

Khartoum - Government of South Sudan welcomed the decision of the US administration on lifting the economic and trade embargo on Sudan

, saying it is for the benefit of the peoples of Khartoum and Juba, since these sanctions have significant economic effects on the two countries.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology in South Sudan, Justice Yien Oral Lam said the blockade did not affect the Sudan only, but had an economic effects also on his country, especially since the two countries are still linked emotionally and socially, expressing his pleasure to lift blockade on Sudan, stressing that these sanctions were one of the challenges facing the two countries, calling on the two countries to work together during the next phase in order to bypass all challenges.

The South Sudan minister held talks, yesterday, with Mashreq University administration and stood on the big potential of the university in various fields of study, saying that the university is witnessing a great development in the engineering and technical field and human cadre, calling on the university administration to the need to speed up the opening of a branch in South Sudan, noting that his ministry will work to remove all obstacles that hindering investment in the field of higher education in South Sudan, saying that southerners students at the said university in particular, and in the other Sudanese universities are considered ambassadors of his ministry.

For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mashreq University, Dr. Omer Haj Ali Al-Hassan stressed and open its doors for the training of graduates from South Sudan for free.

He said that the university willing to open a branch in the State of South Sudan, and will conduct studies and discussions on this matter, stressing that the university administration will submit a formal request to the Ministry of Higher Education and Technology in the State South Sudan to allow them to open a branch there to be the leading and the first university to open a branch in Juba.