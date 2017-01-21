Mahmoud: US Decision will Enable Integration of Sudan Economy into the International Economy

Khartoum (Najat Ahmed – Shadia Basheri) - Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Badr Aldin Mahmoud has affirmed that the US decision

lifting the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan will contribute to improving the image of the Sudanese economy externally. It will boost import and exports, expanding cooperation in the financial and banking fields and opening the way for commecial exchanges between Sudan and US.

Speaking over a talk show over Omdurman Radio yesterday, the Minister said the US decision would also open the way for cooperation between the Sudan and US in aviation industry, railways and tourism industry.

Regarding the pardoning of the external debt of Sudan, Mahmoud said there are many international initiatives and steps made for reaching the objective.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning reviewed the objectives of the 2017 budget, saying that they incude many good tidings for the citizens. He said that the budget aims at realizing the objectives of the five-year programme of realizing economic stability, increase of revenues; reduction of public expenditure and continuation of the development process.

The 2017 budget aims at increasing the economic growth rate and that it copes with the development objectives in the states of the country, he said.

The minister went on to say that the US decision lifting the economic sanctions will open wide doors for the integration of the national economy with the world economy.

The Minister urged the Sudanese public sector to boost its capabilities and to live up to its duty in boosting the national economy, especially that the coming period requires changes in the ways and patterns of businesses management.

He pointed out that a discussion was held with the Charge d’ Affaires of the US Embassy in Khartoum on the resultant economic situations between the two countries and the support that can be extended by US to Sudan.