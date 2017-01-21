Delegation of Vice Chancellors of Sudanese Universities Visit USA

Khartoum- A delegation comprising a number of vice chancellors of Sudanese universities left Friday to the United States of America on a visit that comes

in the context of cooperation and scientific exchanges between the higher education institutions in the two countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour met at his office Thursday in the presence of Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Higher Education and Scientific Research with the delegation of the vice chancellors before their departure to US.

The Minister briefed the delegation on the US decision lifting the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan, referring to the importance of the visit of the vice chancellors as the first of its kind after ending the American economic sanctions on the country.

He expressed confidence that the visit will constitute a start of a new stage of relations of cooperation between the two countries in the cultural field.

Meanwhile, the first international conference of the faculties of educations, organized by the Sudan University for Science and Technology, concluded sessions in Khartoum Thursday and issued its recommendations and final communique.