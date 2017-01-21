Malaysia Opens Girls High School in Sudan

(SMC) - Towards increasing education cooperation between the two countries, Malaysia opened a primary girls’ school

in Doroshob north of the capital Khartoum on Thursday.

Attending the opening ceremony from the Sudanese side was Minister of Human Resources and Development in Khartoum Osama Hassoun and Bahri Locality Commissioner Hassan Mohammad Hassan and a number of local dignitaries.

From the Malaysian side was the Malaysian ambassador to Sudan Mustafa Hj Mansour,and a Malaysian delegation from the Malay Chamber of Commerce in Johor Bahru including Haji Zahran Yousef Head of the Board of Trustees.

The ‘Al Sayda Khadija’ girls high school was built with a grant from the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce in Johor Bahru.

Malaysian ambassador in Khartoum Mustafa Hj Mansour expressed his happiness to have played a role in building the school, while highlighting efforts to further improve bilateral ties. “The school represents the continuous belief that through education we could give the opportunity for the students to pursue their dreams to build a better future.”

Haji Zahran Yousef Head of the Board of Trustees at the Johor Chamber of Commerce said, “The idea to reconstruct the school was an initiative from the ambassador.”

Bahri Locality Commissioner said, “We are grateful for the first phase of this project.”

Sudan has brotherly relations with Malaysia based on Islamic values and goodwill. Both countries enjoy good coordination on various issues at international arena, such as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC), where they are both members. The longstanding relations between the two sisterly nations have developed in the past years in the areas of trade, expertise exchange, oil, capacity building, education and many others.