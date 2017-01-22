UN Rights Expert Praises US Decision to Lift Sanctions on Sudan

(JURIST) The UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and international sanctions Idriss Jazairy on Thursday praised US President Barack Obama's recent decision to lift all US

sanctions on Sudan. He noted that the decision acknowledges the fact that the Sudanese government has adopted positive actions in the last six months. "By lifting sanctions on Sudan, after adopting similar decisions on Cuba and Iran, President Obama will be remembered as a leader who listened to the international community and stakeholders, in particular the poor and the wretched who were the unintended main victims of such measures," Jazairy said. This decision is in line with Jazairy's 2016 report to the Human Rights Council regarding the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights. He argues that sanctions serve to restrict trade and investment and harm the citizens' enjoyment of their rights.