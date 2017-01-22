Al Bashir to Inaugurate Compound of Agriculture Technology Transfer in River Nile

Ed Damar - River Nile Governor Hatim Alwaseela has announced a prospected visit by President of the Republic Omer Al Bashir to the River Nile state by the end of next

February or the dawn of next March during which he is to inaugurate a number of developmental and services sectors including the compound of C.T.C for technology transfer in Ed Damar.

Alwaseela has praised while addressing in Ed Damar the forum of private sector’s contribution in developing rain-fed agriculture in Sudan, the efforts made by the C.T.C group stressing that the said group has an experience, expertise and a belief on the importance of agriculture in Sudan.

He said the state government has explained to the group its plan of agricultural expansion, in the field of wheat, maize and dates as well as horticultural products and the C.T.C Company made early preparations for this agricultural expansion by providing the machineries, equipment and agricultural technology

He confirmed that the company’s existence of the said company in the state assists the farmers with easy obtaining up to date technology, machineries and training as well as timely training noting that the state has started implementation of the national horticultural project and that they agreed with the federal government that the state share of trefoil is ten dollars per a ton of trefoil noting that the state produces 90% of cement produce in Sudan and 65% of gold produce while lifting the American blockade will make easy for the companies operating in this field to obtain the machineries and spare parts.

For his part CTC for Chemicals Deputy Manager, the Chair of the forum Prof. Mamoun Daw Al Beit said the group believe in the importance of agriculture in developing the Sudanese economy a matter which prompted it to establish technology centers in the states for providing appropriate solutions to the producers stressing that the forum is the start of official opening of the center and it’s a mobilization for purchasing production in the River Nile which will be a support for the rain-fed agriculture in Sudan.

The Manager of external relations of the said group Sami Al-Gaali has briefed to the representatives of diplomatic mission in Sudan and the national companies that participated in the forum on the efforts exerted by the group to facilitate technology to the small-scale farmers and the large scale producers as well training and guiding the beneficiaries along with providing spare parts and maintenance workshops.