Presidency Pledges to Achieve Social Justice and Sustainable Development

Khartoum - Vice-President of the Republic Hassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman renewed the commitment of the State to achieve social justice, sustainable development and

dissemination of health services for all citizens.

Hassabo said yesterday in the Universal Health Coverage conference in the Friendship Hall under the theme "Enhancing the transformation of health sector through advocating for whole of government and whole society approach ". He said that the universal health coverage reached 86% in 2012 to 95% in 2016 and implementation of health policies and projects allowing into citizen services.

The Vice-President directed the governors to activate health councils in the states. "I appreciate the efforts of UN organizations towards Sudan especially WHO, World Bank and the Global Fund".

Federal Minister of Health Bahr Idris Abu Garda stated that the universal health conference is to bring together key stakeholders and partners to build common and deep understanding of health sector reform policies to achieve universal health and to develop a comprehensive understanding of health sector reform policies of Sudan.

Minister of Social Welfare, Mashair Al-Dawalab asserted to the important of coordination and partnership between Ministries to achieve success and to provide health services to all people.

WHO Representative in Sudan Dr Naema Elgasser appreciated the role of the federal ministry of health and its leader to achieve universal health coverage and its commitment towards health policy and the global strategy.

It is worth noting that federal and state ministries and related institutions handed -over the vice -president assigned document confirming their commitment and implementation of health policies towards citizens.